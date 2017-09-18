BREAKING: Explosion reported in central Lugansk

A large explosion has hit central Lugansk city, the capital of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Donbass.

The explosion has reportedly destroyed the Monument to the Defenders of the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as a military vehicle parked nearby. This has occurred as world leaders gather at the UN General Assembly to debate contemporary issues of peace, including the ongoing war of aggression on the Republics of Donbass.

Below is a pre-blast photo of the monument.

В центре Луганска взорвали памятникам боевикам «ЛНР» https://t.co/EXl7zLyvET Сильный взрыв произошел сегодня вечером, 18 сентября в центре pic.twitter.com/NBYNSsZGu2 — Луганск 0642.ua (@Lugansk0642ua) September 18, 2017

Due to the historic significance of the monument and the proximate timing of the blast to the opening of the UN General Assembly, terrorism is suspected as a possible cause of the blast.

Firefighters and rescue workers at now at the scene.

A previous explosion in July occurred just before Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s meeting at the G20 in Hamburg. The causes of that blast are still being investigated with some claiming it was a terrorist bomb with others calming it was due to a building collapse resulting from heavy rains.

DETAILS AS THEY EMERGE