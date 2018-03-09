in Breaking, Latest, News

BREAKING: California veterans home on lockdown after gunman takes hostages

Presently developing situation in Yountville has shelter in place orders while police investigate; reports of 15-20 shots fired at this time

Fox News reports that an armed man has entered a Yountville, California veterans home wearing body armor and taking three hostages. Reports say that between 15 and 20 shots are reported to have been fired. At this time a shelter-in-place order is in effect.

A SWAT team is enroute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not known at present for sure if the shots fired were inside or outside the facility. No information presently exists on injuries or anything worse, but we will monitor developments and update this piece as events become known.

