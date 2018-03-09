BREAKING: California veterans home on lockdown after gunman takes hostages

Fox News reports that an armed man has entered a Yountville, California veterans home wearing body armor and taking three hostages. Reports say that between 15 and 20 shots are reported to have been fired. At this time a shelter-in-place order is in effect.

A SWAT team is enroute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) March 9, 2018

It is not known at present for sure if the shots fired were inside or outside the facility. No information presently exists on injuries or anything worse, but we will monitor developments and update this piece as events become known.