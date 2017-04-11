BREAKING: Multiple explosions near Dotmund football team bus

Dortmund player Marc Bartra is currently hospitalised as a result of the explosion.

German police have confirmed that three explosions have gone off near a bus belonging to Borussia Dortmund football team.

Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Dortmund player Marc Bartra is currently hospitalised as a result of the explosion.

The football match with AS Monaco was been postponed till Wednesday.