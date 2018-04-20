BREAKING: Bolton meets with Russian ambassador

President Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, has met with Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov over US-Russian relations, which have been considerably strained as of late.

The meeting is the first time that the new security adviser has met with Antonov in his new role.

According to the White House, Bolton expressed that improved relations would be optimal for both nations, but that this is obstructed by Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, the chemical weapons attack in Salisbury allegedly conducted by the Russian government under the direction of Vladimir Putin, which has been deemed “reckless” by American officials, as well as Russia’s position relevant to the Ukraine and its involvement in Syria.

The meeting takes place in the wake of a US led airstrike against Syrian government chemical research labs in Damascus, while the Syrian government enjoys the military backing of Russia, as well as threats of a new round of sanctions due to Russia’s relationship with the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

