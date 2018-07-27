Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

America

Are big social media companies being used to advance the New World Order’s agenda?

In 2018, we have seen an unprecedented crackdown on anti-establishment voices on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. 

Published

1 min ago

on

0 Views

When they were first created, these social media platforms were essentially neutral, and they really did greatly contribute to the marketplace of ideas. But now there is a tremendous effort to censor voices that are a threat to the establishment, and in recent months we have witnessed the greatest purge of conservative voices in the history of the Internet.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Anything that does not conform to the agenda of the elite is being labeled as “hate speech”, and countless anti-establishment voices have had social media accounts either “shadow-banned” or terminated completely. Needless to say, this could dramatically affect the outcome of the elections in November.

And it isn’t just political voices that are being silenced. As you will see at the end of this article, Facebook has been shutting down dozens and dozens of alternative health pages.

Why would they do that?

Well, the New World Order absolutely hates when people start questioning conventional medicine, vaccines and the giant pharmaceutical companies. Rather than engaging in legitimate debate, they would rather shut down dissenting voices instead.

Before the Internet came along, the elite had a virtual monopoly over the flow of information in our society. They owned all of the television networks, radio stations, newspapers, magazines, publishing houses, etc.

But then the Internet happened, and all of a sudden ordinary people like you and I could communicate with one another on a mass scale without having to go through the gatekeepers. It was a wonderful thing, but we all knew that it wouldn’t be like that forever.

We can debate the extent to which the globalists are directly pulling the strings at these social media companies behind the scenes, but the end result of all of this censorship is evident to all of us. Anti-establishment voices are being silenced, and the agenda of the New World Order is being advanced.

At this point, the censorship of anti-establishment voices is so obvious that even liberal news outlets are reporting on it. The following comes from Vice News

The Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, several conservative Republican congressmen, and Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesman no longer appear in the auto-populated drop-down search box on Twitter, VICE News has learned. It’s a shift that diminishes their reach on the platform — and it’s the same one being deployed against prominent racists to limit their visibility. The profiles continue to appear when conducting a full search, but not in the more convenient and visible drop-down bar. (The accounts appear to also populate if you already follow the person.)

Vice News mentioned just a few examples, but the truth is that hundreds of prominent anti-establishment conservatives have been “shadow-banned” on Twitter. Conservative members of Congress such as Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes have all been victimized, and earlier today U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz posted a furious tweet in which he accused Twitter of “deliberately targeting” all of them.

If Democrats were being treated the same way, at least we could say that Twitter was being fair.

But Vice News discovered that not a single liberal member of Congress has been shadowbanned…

Democrats are not being “shadow banned” in the same way, according to a VICE News review. McDaniel’s counterpart, Democratic Party chair Tom Perez, and liberal members of Congress — including Reps. Maxine Waters, Joe Kennedy III, Keith Ellison, and Mark Pocan — all continue to appear in drop-down search results. Not a single member of the 78-person Progressive Caucus faces the same situation in Twitter’s search.

When you are shadow-banned, it becomes much more difficult for people to find your account, and whatever you post is seen by a lot fewer people.

Prior to the Vice News article, Gizmodo discovered that quite a number of top anti-establishment Internet pundits were receiving the “shadowban” treatment as well…

“In what appears to be new ranking behavior, Gizmodo has identified several prominent far-right accounts now buried by Twitter’s search feature,” the site claimed. “As an unintended side effect of demoting divisive figures, many of the dropdown results now show fake accounts.”

READ MORE: Pentagon admits NO evidence of chemical attack in Syria, relying on ‘social media’

Some examples of accounts which have been censored include author and journalist Mike Cernovich, author and YouTuber Stefan Molyneux, InfoWars Editor-at-Large Paul Joseph Watson, Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, and commentator Laura Loomer.

And Breitbart added quite a few more names to the list

Breitbart News also discovered other examples of censored users, which included author and commentator Lauren Southern, OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec, Dilbert creator Scott Adams, lawyer and commentator Will Chamberlain, Gateway Pundit reporters Lucian Wintrich and Cassandra Fairbanks, Daily Caller contributor Scott Greer, Daily Caller reporter Peter J. Hasson, Daily Caller and Rebel Media journalist Rob Shimshock.

But let’s not just pick on Twitter. Facebook is an even bigger offender, and it has been reported that traffic from Facebook to many conservative sites is down by 70 percent or more since the 2016 election.

YouTube is a major offender as well. On Wednesday, we learned that they just deleted four more videos from the Infowars YouTube channel…

YouTube removed four videos from Jones’ channel, which has 2.4 million subscribers, that contained instances of hate speech and child endangerment, sources familiar with the matter said. YouTube channels are deleted if they get three strikes in a three-month period.

Two videos contained hate speech against Muslims, and a third contained hate speech against transgender people, sources said. A fourth showed a child who was pushed to the ground by an adult man, under the headline “How to prevent liberalism.” All four of the videos are currently posted on Infowars.

And prior to that, YouTube completely shut down the SGTreport

My You Tube channel has been terminated. 3rd strike for no good reason. #Censorship #BigBrother Please tweet to @TeamYouTube & demand that this injustice be immediately corrected by restoring my channel.

There were hundreds of high quality videos on that channel, and now they are all gone.

It is important to keep in mind that it appears that it is only anti-establishment voices that are receiving this kind of treatment. In fact, I don’t know of a single “never Trump” Republican that has been censored. Establishment voices on the “left” and the “right” are being totally left alone, but anti-establishment voices are being relentlessly persecuted.

And like I said at the beginning, it isn’t just political voices that are being censored. Global Freedom Movement recently compiled a list of 82 major alternative health pages that have been taken down by Facebook…

  1. Collectively Conscious (915K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  2. Natural Cures Not Medicine (2.3M followers) – Deleted on June 11th, 2018.
  3. I Want to Be 100% Organic (700K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  4. Viral Alternative News (500K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  5. Organic Health (230K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  6. Natural Cures From Food (120K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  7. Heart Centered Rebalancing (3.9M followers) – Deleted a few years ago.
  8. Awareness Act (1.1M followers) – Deleted in mid-2017.
  9. Conscious Life News (1.1M follower) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  10. Wake The Fuck Up (550K followers) – Deleted about a year ago.
  11. Living Traditionally (570K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  12. Organic Wellness (600K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  13. Chocolate Socrates (608K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  14. Earth We Are One (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  15. Meditation Masters (2.3M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  16. People’s Awakening (3.6M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  17. Nikola Tesla (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  18. Interesting Stories (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  19. The Warrior (1.7M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  20. Natural Health Warriors (140K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  21. Tech Explorers (270K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  22. Universe Explorers (1.5M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  23. Area 51 (1.5M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  24. The Global Meditation (70K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  25. Video Explorers (780K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  26. Spiritualer. Com (80K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  27. Flower of Life (670K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  28. EWAO (30K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  29. Global Freedom Movement (27K followers) – Deleted on June 19th, 2018.
  30. Health & Alternative Medicine (550K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  31. Pure Nature (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  32. Nature Gallery (654K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  33. Mesmerizing Nature (912K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  34. Nature’s Touch (150K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  35. We Really Like Animals (544K) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  36. Nature’s Majesty (191K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  37. Nature Magic (33K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  38. Floral Photobook (160K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  39. My Own Little World (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  40. Brighten Your Soul (100K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  41. Essence of Spirit (12K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  42. Jesse Ventura Fan Page (750K followers) – Deleted a few years ago.
  43. Exposing the Truth (800K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  44. Learning the Truth (1M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  45. Latruth (7M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.
  46. Healthy Life Box (1.8M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  47. Healthy Food House (3.4M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  48. Health Awareness (2.5M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  49. Healthy Life And Food (350K followers) – Deleted on May 23rd, 2018.
  50. Check These Things (80K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  51. Health Care Above All (90K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  52. Health and Healthy Living (450K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  53. Health & Alternative Medicine (550K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  54. Healthy Living Motivation (644K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  55. Alternative Health Universe (420K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  56. Natural Medicine Corner (411K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  57. Organic Health Team (490K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  58. Global Health Care (130K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  59. Healthy Alternative Medicine (140K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  60. Natural Healthy Team (190K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  61. Organic Food Medicine (30K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  62. Love, Health and Happiness (10K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  63. Healthy Organic Life (25K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  64. Healthy Lifestyle (55K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  65. Guardian of Health (160K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  66. Daily Health Keeper (190K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  67. Health & Love Page (720K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  68. Diabetes Health Page (180K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  69. The Beauty of Power (170K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  70. Nutrition Facts and Analysis (170K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  71. Deeper Perspectives (32K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.
  72. Healthy Living (1.8M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  73. Organic Planner (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  74. Healthy Lifestyle (1.4M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  75. Just Natural Medicine (1M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  76. Great Remedies – Great Health (650K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.
  77. Nature is Beautiful (1.1M Followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.
  78. Amazing World (872k Followers) – Deleted on June 6th, 2018.
  79. Pure Nature (425k Followers) – Deleted on June 6th, 2018.
  80. Photography World (1.4M Followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  81. World Magazine (845k Followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.
  82. Divine Mystical Love (25k Followers) – Deleted November 2017

We will continue to press Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for answers, but it has become exceedingly clear that they are singling out particular points of view for censorship, and the end result is that the agenda of the New World Order is being advanced.

Via The American Dream blog

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Is India becoming a global manufacturing hub?

Over 11,000 startups have opened over the course of the past four years, making India a leading startup nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted India as an emerging manufacturing hub, pointing to the development of domestically produced smartphones, cars, satellites, and others. He also pointed out that India is now exporting these goods to countries which India used to import them from. The statement came during a speech to Indian diaspora at the Ugandan capital. He also noted that rail tracks, metro train coaches and satellites are being manufactured using Indian steel. India now boasts the largest smartphone factory in the world, and that when Ugandans by a smartphone, it’s likely that those phones were manufactured in India. According to the Indian Prime Minister, over 11,000 startups have opened over the course of the past four years, making India a leading startup nation.

The Hitavada reports:

INDIA is emerging as a global manufacturing and Start-up hub and many of the ‘Made-in-India’ products, including cars and smart phones, are today exported to nations from whom the country used to import, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Ugandan capital, Prime Minister Modi also said that rail tracks, metro train coaches and satellites are being manufactured today in India itself by using Indian steel.

“India is becoming a manufacturing hub,” Modi told the Indian community event which was also attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Noting that Samsung recently opened the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “It’s possible that when you buy a smartphone in Uganda next time, you will get the one Made in India.”

“Make in India today has become the hallmark of India. Many of our products, including cars, smart phones, are sold today to countries from whom we used to import,” the Prime Minister said amid applause. He said 11,000 Start-ups have been registered in India in the last four years, making the country a land of start-ups. Modi also hailed India’s ties with Uganda and other African nations, saying the resource-rich continent is now in the centre of his government’s foreign policy.

Also at the meeting, which came just before the Prime Minister’s trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, for the 2018 BRICS summit, he pointed out the increase in trade between African countries and India, which has increased some 32 percent, and the development of diplomatic ties. India is set to open 18 more embassies in Africa, bringing the total number of Indian embassies in Africa to 47. Modi also reiterated India’s commitment of $10 billion to Africa before thanking the Ugandan President for his willingness to open back up to India.

Continue Reading

Latest

Russian Navy gains 3 new warships armed with 49 Kalibr cruise missiles

Meanwhile, the US is increasingly spending a massive budget for hardware that is at best unreliable

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

The Russian Navy has picked some new hardware this year, with three new advanced warship and nearly 50 Kalibr cruise missiles, and four anti-ship missiles during the first half of 2018. Kalibr cruise missiles cruise at subsonic speeds and some of them can hit targets at supersonic speeds, giving defensive systems no opportunity for defensive reactions. Additionally, the Russian Navy expects to add six more project 22350 frigates into service by 2025.

RT reports:

Three advanced warships and 49 Kalibr cruise missiles were among the hardware added to the Russian Navy in the first six months of the year, Russia’s Defense Ministry has revealed.

The new naval acquisitions included “three newly built combat ships, two support vessels, and one warship that had undergone repairs, as well as the Bastion coastal defense missile system,” Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

A total of 49 Kalibr tactical cruise missiles and four anti-ship missiles also entered service in 2018, he added. Kalibr missiles can hit ships, submarines and coastal facilities. They travel at subsonic speeds, with several of its versions being capable of performing a supersonic sprint in the final phase of the attack, giving the target’s defense systems less time to react.

One of the new ships, medium reconnaissance vessel ‘Ivan Khurs,’ is currently docked at a base in Kronshtadt at Kotlin Island in the Gulf of Finland, where it is preparing for the main Navy Day parade. It’s fully ready to “accomplish its assigned missions,” which include providing for communications and the fleet’s command and control, carrying out radio-technical reconnaissance, and conducting electronic warfare, Captain 1st Rank Grigory Chernetsky, commander of the 13th Brigade of the Baltic Fleet’s Leningrad naval base, told TASS.

Missile corvette ‘Vyshny Volochyok’ was assigned to the Black Sea Fleet, which has its headquarters in the Crimean city of Sevastopol. “The warship is furnished with modern strike, missile, air-defense and artillery systems, and has successfully passed all types of trials in the Black Sea,” said Captain 1st Rank Igor Vorobyov, commander of the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Black Sea Fleet’s Crimean Navy.

The Russian Navy is also expected to receive lead frigate ‘Admiral Gorshkov’ in time for the main Navy Day parade on July 29. Armed with Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles, the Project 22350 warship displaces 4,500 tons and can hit speeds of 29 knots (around 58kph). Russia expects to put six frigates of this type into service by 2025.

The main Navy Day parade is traditionally held in St. Petersburg on the last Sunday in July. Warships and vessels of the Baltic, Pacific, Northern and Black Sea Fleets will take part in this year’s show.

Russian military capabilities are continually on the rise both as their number and their advanced capabilities, on a military budget that is just a small fraction of that of its nearest rival. Meanwhile, the US boasts a new class of destroyers that regularly experience issues of an irreparable nature. For example, the Numwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor has once against been forced to return to the shipyard following the failure of its Rolls-Royce MT30 marine gas turbine engine during trials. Last time the Monsoor had to make a shipyard call was over electrical issues. Between the Tomahawk, the Patriot, the Apache, the F-35, and presently its newest class of destroyer, the US is increasingly spending a massive budget for hardware that is at best unreliable.

Continue Reading

Latest

India’s Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit in South Africa

BRICS members seek to thrive together through cooepration while the US seeks to preserve dominance at the expense of others

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa for bilateral talks. Most recently the met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Qingdao, China, back in June, and before that in Sochi back in May, where the Russia India relationship was deemed a ‘special privileged strategic partnership’. Modi arrived at the summit on Wednesday. BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and this year’s summit is symbolically taking place in South Africa.

The Indian Express reports:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, and said the friendship between India and Russia is deep-rooted.

Modi was meeting Putin after their informal meeting in May in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi in Russia in May.

The two leaders then met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao, China, in June.

“Wide-ranging and productive talks with President Putin. India’s friendship with Russia is deep-rooted and our countries will continue working together in multiple sectors. @KremlinRussia,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues of mutual interest, especially in trade, investment, energy, defence and tourism, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet later.

The Modi-Putin meeting got over at midnight local time, he said.

During their meeting in Sochi in May, India and Russia elevated their strategic partnership to a “special privileged strategic partnership”.

Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday to attend the two-day BRICS Summit. The theme of the summit is ‘BRICS in Africa’.

BRICS is a grouping of emerging nations formed in 2009 and comprises five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Representing over 40 per cent of the world’s population, the block’s growth rates surpass those of the developed countries of the G7.

The BRICS is made up of countries which are featuring a greater degree of year over year growth than that of its Western counterpart, the G7. The BRICS countries of China and Russia are actively involved in multilateral international organizations and initiatives aimed at growing that development, and of seeking a greater degree of cooperation amongst their members. The West, on the other hand, can’t boast that kind of cooperation and development, as the degree of production from and between Western countries stagnates and even threatens trade wars between each other. With America as a major part of the G7, the present theme of America is about making America great, even at the expense of everyone else, where BRICS countries are looking for greater ways to cooperate and thrive together. It’s a major contrast, and it’s become more prevalent all the time.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending