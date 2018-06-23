Assad: Talks with US a ‘waste of time’

Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, pointed out in a recent interview that he thinks that negotiating with the Americans is essentially a fruitless endeavour, in his words ‘a waste of time’. The Americans can’t be trusted to abide by anything they say because in reality the US leadership is beholden to special interest groups, the media, and multinational corporations.

TASS reports:

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Negotiations between the US and Syria at the present moment will be a waste of time, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated in an interview with the NTV channel. The Syrian leader’s administration posted a fragment of the interview on Friday on its official Telegram channel. “The negotiations with the US will not lead to anything right now, it’s a waste of time. We don’t want to talk with the Americans not because they’re American. We are ready to talk with anyone, if we can achieve results together. We think that the US policy will not change in the future,” al-Assad said in response to the question about whether a meeting between him and US President Donald Trump is possible. According to the Syrian leader, US presidents become “hostages to lobbyists, media and big corporations.” “They [the presidents – TASS] can tell you what you want to hear, but do the opposite. And the situation is becoming worse and worse,” he added.

One might also perceive America’s lack of trustworthiness out of just paying attention to Trump’s recent record. Trump has broken multiple multilateral agreements, including a nuclear non proliferation agreement, threatened more multilateral trade agreements, wavered on peace negotiations with other leaders, mocked his allies, and initiated trade wars with just about all of his trade partners. Who in their right mind would be thinking that trusting whatever comes out of America is a smart move? With America, and Trump’s, record, who still believes that America is sincere?

