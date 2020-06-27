Armed MILITIA GROUPS are SURGING Across the Nation and COPS are JOINING THEM!!!

Steve Turley explains that there is a fundamental re-alignment taking place in the US and worldwide as well. Groups once hostile to each other, populist militias and public law enforcement, are forming a new alliance whose common goal is to return the US to its pro peace, pro prosperity, anti war, constitutional republic origins. The ruling political class for its part, has turned against this working class coalition, to now nakedly side with the radical Left. Meanwhile the radical Left itself is in a death spiral, the one attacking the other for being insufficiently radical in his commitment to communism. From such analysis – of which there is a total black out within the MSM – Turley concludes Trump will win 2020 in a landslide victory of biblical proportions.
I sincerely hope Trump will win in a big way. But to neutralise all the marxist in US, it is a job of biblical proportions.
What do you mean ‘neutralise’?
The best way to neutralize Marxism is to show people pictures of American cities in 1900 and pictures of them today. One is to be forgiven for supposing old photos of the 1904 St Louis Exhibition are the artful product of CGI.
http://benedante.blogspot.com/2014/04/grand-expositions-st-louis-1904.html
The great wonder and miracle is that American society once easily produced such extraordinary marvels – and would again too if Trump had another 4 terms as President.
“Turley concludes Trump will win 2020 in a landslide victory of biblical proportions.” Yes! And my modest little me predicts the same. Lots of luck for President Trump!
Much like far too many, you live in an ideological prism that filters out all incompatible wavelengths. To predict a Trump landslide is to live in a black and white world.
Never mind! Black and white movies are the best. They are highly artistic and intellectual, while colour films are often crude kitsch. To each his own.
As the rich supply 95% of campaign donations, it all depends
upon which Party the rich feel will best rule their imperial Empire.
I see the American political landscape as rife with competing ideological viruses intent on destroying one another in a race to infect the population.
Legalized killers such as cops and militia groups, they are all of the 25% of society known as the middle-class. And as the 25% rich ruling-class gives the middle-class 25% of the wealth to function as slave drivers, the laboring-class has no choice but to function as the powerless 50% working poor.
The town constable of a hundred years ago saw his role as cultivating his community most of which he knew individually. His role was to foster bourgeois civility. It is the political class who fundamentally and disastrously changed this productve role into an oppressive one beginning with Prohibition and the follow on and infinitely more malevolent War on Drugs.
The realignment of police and militia should be expected to restore to the police their former productive, peacemaking, Christian society cultivating role.