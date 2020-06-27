in Links, Latest

Armed MILITIA GROUPS are SURGING Across the Nation and COPS are JOINING THEM!!!

Steve Turley explains that there is a fundamental re-alignment taking place in the US and worldwide as well.  Groups once hostile to each other,  populist militias and public law enforcement, are forming a new alliance whose common goal is to return the US to its pro peace, pro prosperity, anti war, constitutional republic origins.  The ruling political class for its part, has turned against this working class coalition, to now nakedly side with the radical Left. Meanwhile the radical Left itself is in a death spiral, the one attacking the other for being insufficiently radical in his commitment to communism.   From such analysis – of which there is a total black out within the MSM – Turley concludes Trump will win 2020 in a landslide victory of biblical proportions.

Wojciech Janecki
Wojciech Janecki
June 27, 2020

I sincerely hope Trump will win in a big way. But to neutralise all the marxist in US, it is a job of biblical proportions.

