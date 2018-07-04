Anti – ICE rhetoric turns violent as US Independence day arrives

The relative civility surrounding the activism concerning the fate of illegal immigrant families has been destroyed. According to several published news reports, the protests have turned violent.

The Daily Caller reported on 3 July that vandals threw a brick through the window of the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln on the night of July 2:

The Democrat Party leadership even reacted to Rep. Waters’ vitriolic rhetoric and condemned it. However, the message was already out, and it appears that this event above and what follows was granted per the representative’s request.

News Channel 4 in Washington reported even a more violent incident, right outside the White House, as a US Secret Service officer was accosted and assaulted by a demonstrator after a large immigration rally in LaFayette Park in Washington DC:

A U.S. Secret Service officer was injured in an assault while on patrol outside the White House on Saturday shortly after the major immigration rally in Lafayette Park, according to newly filed federal court records. The man, who is only identified as Carmona in court records, is accused of illegally parking his BMW along Pennsylvania Avenue, moving a bicycle rack-style security barrier erected for the rally and screaming at the officers “Where is the president?” according to a Secret Service affidavit obtained by the News4 I-Team. The court filings say that after Secret Service officers tried to stop Carmona for illegal parking, Carmona moved the security barrier and then punched an officer in the jaw and the left eye. Two officers took Carmona to the ground and placed leg shackles on him because they said he was kicking at the officers, according to the affidavit. The affidavit says a Secret Service officer suffered a possible concussion and a knee injury. “Carmona was placed under arrest for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. While being placed under arrest, Carmona asked ‘Where is the President?’ He also stated to officers ‘Just end it, just kill me,'” the affidavit says. A judge ordered that Carmona undergo a forensic exam Thursday morning at D.C. Superior Court. The judge also ordered that Carmona stay away from Officer Young, the White House Grounds and several streets in Northwest D.C. Carmona’s attorney did not immediately return requests for comment. Carmona is charged with assault of a federal law enforcement officer.

And in Philadelphia, anti-ICE protests also turned violent. According to Channel 3 CBS in Philadelphia:

Protests turned violent as activists were taken into custody on the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday as they were calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The protests are taking place in front of the ICE office on 8th and Cherry Streets in Center City. CBS3 video [captured] police and some activists clashing while officers were clearing an encampment outside the ICE building on Tuesday afternoon. CBS3’s Alicia Nieves reported the scene turned chaotic and aggressive. Police say 29 arrests were made and they were issued failure to disperse citations. Two people sustained minor scrapes and bruises during the arrests, as one was taken to the hospital. Protesters have been out since Monday afternoon. An organizer says they have donations of cold water and food coming in constantly because the goal is to be out here in front of ICE’s office indefinitely until certain demands are met. On a national level, they are calling for an end to mass deportations and to abolish ICE. This is a new movement that has sprung up saying the agency has gone rogue and needs to be replaced. There is growing support in Congress for this and also growing criticism.

The United States celebrates its Independence Day on July 4, marking 242 years of independence from Great Britain.