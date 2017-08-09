Americans cannot locate North Korea on a map (VIDEO)

A reporter from the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show went to Hollywood Boulevard to ask the man and woman on the street where North Korea is.

None of the individuals interviewed could locate North Korea while some of the gussies were as wildly inaccurate as to locate North Korea in Canada, Oman, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Iran, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.

Notice that unlike some western maps, Russia is correctly listed as an Asian country.

Now watch Americans being clueless about a country their President is threatening to reduce to flame.