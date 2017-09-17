5+ injured in roadside bomb attack in northwest Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least five people, including a tax officer and several security officials, were killed in a roadside bombing in Pakistan’s northwestern agency of Bajaur within the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), local media reported Sunday.

According to the Geo TV broadcaster, the bomb, which was equipped with a remotely controlled detonator, went off in the region of Loi Mamond of Bajaur.

Local security forces cordoned off the blast scene and launched a search operation to identify the terrorists, the news outlet reported. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Bajaur agency has a 32-mile long border with the Afghan province of Kunar.

FATA, located near the Pakistani-Afghan border, is considered to be one of the most unstable regions in the country, with numerous terrorist groups active in the area. The Pakistani security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the region.