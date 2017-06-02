3 years since deadly Ukrainian regime air strike against Donbass civilians in Lugansk

The war crime has yet to be condemned by the UN.

Today marks the three year anniversary of a deadly air raid lunched by the air force of the Ukrainian regime against the Lugansk People’s Republic.

After skirmishes at a border base in Lugansk, the regime in Kiev ordered an aerial bombing which left 11 dead and 8 wounded. These numbers are at best, conservative estimates.

The Ukrainian regime later went on record lying about the incident saying that the carnage was caused by surface to air missiles operated by the Lugansk People’s Republic.

The following day however, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) published a report saying that the casualties were the results of regime airstrikes against Lugansk.

The UN has yet to condemn this war crime against a civilian target.

Days later, forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic captured the border base from forces of the Kiev regime.