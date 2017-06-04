5 lessons from the London terrorist attack

If governments do not change their policies, more terrorism will occur. Change the policy and stop the evils of terrorism.

All terrorist events are uniquely tragic, yet many have reoccurring themes that ought to make the powers that be take note and change.

Here are some things to consider

1. NO ONE Has To Live With Terrorism

The idea that any civilians should ‘get used to’ the threat of being blown into a million pieces, hacked to death or shot at any moment, is an insult to the common humanity that binds every good person in the world together.

No Syrian should have to wake up fearing that the FSA, ISIS or al-Nusrea might conquer their town and slaughter their family. No Iraqi should ever again have to live under the shadow of American or British bombs from fighter jets. No one in Philippines should have to cower in fear as ISIS takes over their city. No one in London should have to worry about their street or concert hall being attacked by ISIS. No one in Paris should be worried about being gunned to death on a warm evening.

The fact that this is the present reality in all of the places mentioned above and of course well beyond means one of two things. Either one’s country is the victim of foreign aggression (whether terrorist aggression or regular armies supporting terrorist groups) or otherwise, one’s country is funding, arming and aiding terrorism of one kind or another and experiencing the phenomenon of blow-back.

Either way, change is possible. The anti-terrorist coalition of Syria, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah have proved that it is possible to beat Salafism. Syria is not fully free yet, but the anti-terrorist coalition is objectively winning the war on many fronts.

Western governments likewise should not pursue policies which put their citizens in danger whether it be arming terrorists abroad or wasting domestic resources fighting ‘Russian hackers’ and ‘Russian media’, when these resources should be used to fight terrorism and the drugs that fund terrorist groups like ISIS.

2. Western Foreign Policy Must Change

In 2003, the Spanish government of José María Aznar joined George W. Bush and Tony Blair’s war of aggression on Iraq, a war which turned a once secure, secular and stable country into a breeding ground for Salafist terrorism.

The al-Qaeda forces unleashed on the world by the war Spain had participated in, came back home when in 2004 al-Qaeda killed 192 people in the Madrid Train Bombings.

Shortly after the bombings, Spain went to the polls and elected an anti-war government who withdrew Spain from the Iraq war. Since then, no Salafaist terrorist incidents have occurred in Spain. Sadly, bombings by the Basque group ETA have continued due to ongoing regional issues, but when Spain stepped away from the Salafist hornets nest, the hornets of that variety stopped stinging Spain.

Foreign policy does prevent terrorism and inversely, it can also cause it. The recent attack in Manchester, UK was conducted by a jihadist who had been part of the al-Qaeda ‘rebel’ movement in Libya initially funded in order to overthrow the secular government of Gaddafi.

READ MORE: How the British deep state turned Manchester into al-Qaeda Town UK

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has explicitly said that foreign policy must change and that the west’s idea of the war on terror has failed. It’s high time that British voters put this policy into power. It means putting safety for the many over the war profiteering of the few.

3. Know The Enemy–Ignore MSM

Mainstream media blames everything from Russia to Iran and even isolated North Korea for the woes of the west. Others yet blame the religion of Islam, even though it is Muslims who globally are the first and most numerous victims of the enemy.

The enemy is Salafism/Wahhabism which is born, funded and disseminated by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. The marriage between western corporate and political leaders and the Saudis must end.

Stop demonising Muslims, stop demonising secular Muslim majority countries that have nothing to do with Salafism–start moving away from Saudi Arabia and while you’re at it, stop having such a one sided view on the Israel-Palestine issue.

When in doubt–fully disengage with the entire Middle East at a big money and big politics level–especially if you’re too stupid to know the difference between one Middle Eastern country and another and it seems that many people in power are really that stupid or otherwise too wicked.

4. Know Your Friends

Secular Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has warned the west that it cannot fight terrorism anywhere if it funds terrorism almost everywhere. He also warned that by letting in anyone who says they are a refugee, one could be letting in a terrorist posing as an innocent person. He’s correct on both counts.

He furthermore invited western countries to join his real anti-terrorist coalition which is the only place that any responsible nation ought to be if it is going to militarily engage terrorism at all.

Russia likewise has called on western countries to form a real partnership against terrorism.

All of this has fallen on deaf ears. The west has too safe options in respect of terrorism, either get out of the Middle East at any level other than that of non-military business deals or else join a meaningful international coalition against terrorism.

If you don’t like Syria, Iran or Russia–TOUGH! Swallow your pride as Winston Churchill did when he allied with the USSR against Hitler.

5. Ordinary People Are Often Wiser Than Ruling Elites

When the bullets ring out, when the cars and trucks plough into people, when blood of civilians runs in the gutters, no ordinary person thinks, “this was Russia’s doing”, the same applies in respect of Iran or North Korea. Instead, the vast majority people think, “this must be ISIS” and usually they are correct.

Government must get its priorities right. Countries like Britain, Germany, France and the US are in no danger from a major foreign attack. The countries in the world who are under such a threat are typically under threat from…you guessed it, countries like Britain, Germany, France and the US.

Hence, one can and should be anti-war, anti-Russophobia, anti-Iranophobia and anti-terrorist all at the same time. It is impossible in this day and age to be one without the other and most people if you really speak to them, get it.

It’s time they make their voices heard on social media, alt-media and at the ballot box whenever possible.

The western status quo means bodies lying dead on the pavements in cities like London and Paris. Even though there isn’t always a good political alternative, even beggars want change. It is time to ask for it and ask for it vocally.