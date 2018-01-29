2018 Grammys brings out Hillary Clinton to honor female sexual abuse victims (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT…

Cardi B and DJ Khaled were just some of the celebrities who took turns reading passages from the now discredited Michael Wolff’s book ‘Fire and Fury’ as part of a mock audition for best spoken-word performance, it what has becoming predictable, standard practice for hollywood corrupt elites…bashing POTUS Trump.

The ‘sexual assault enabler’ star of the 2018 Grammys skit was former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Grammys host James Corden assured Clinton that her ‘audition’ was guaranteed to win the award for best spoken word album next year

Hillary Clinton in a Grammy show dedicated to honoring female victims of sexual abuse, days after the NYT exposed Hillary once again enabling sexual abuse within her 2008 campaign.

By now the world understands that simply honoring the “arts” is not enough for the virtue signaling hollywood crowd, but perhaps they should have thought through their choice for spokespersons when it comes to sexual abuse.

The only people missing from the skit were Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski..

Via The Gateway Pundit reports that Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, who accused Bill Clinton of sexual abuse and rape, were not in attendance.

Hillary Clinton labeled them “bimbo eruptions.”

— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 15, 2018