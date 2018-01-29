in Latest, News

Hillary Clinton gets roasted for her pathetic response to covering up sexual harassment in 2008

Hillary Clinton protected a top advisor accused of sexual harassment from being fired.

3.1k Views 14 Comments

According to the New York Times, Hillary Clinton protected a top advisor in 2008 from being fired after he was accused of multiple sexual harassment allegations.

New York Times reports…

A senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a young subordinate was kept on the campaign at Mrs. Clinton’s request, according to four people familiar with what took place. Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended that she fire the adviser, Burns Strider. But Mrs. Clinton did not. Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job. Mr. Strider, who was Mrs. Clinton’s faith adviser, a co-founder of the American Values Network, and sent the candidate scripture readings every morning for months during the campaign, was hired five years later to lead an independent group that supported Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, Correct the Record, which was created by a close Clinton ally, David Brock. He was fired after several months for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide, according to three people close to Correct the Record’s management.

According to The Gateway Pundit campaign workers for both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders came forward with their own sexual harassment allegations. A report published by the Huffington Post reveals both men and women were subjected to anti-gay remarks and unwanted sexual advances.

Breitbart News reports…

Adams, who relocated to Colorado to work for the campaign as a paid organizer, said she was subject to homophobic remarks (Adams is bisexual) which went on to comments about her body and attempts to force her into one-on-one situations and get her to drink alcohol. Adams, then 19, said her harasser also encouraged her not to wear bras.

While her abuser was eventually fired months after Adams first complained to superiors in June, he was reportedly later rehired in October to work on the campaign for a different state party, leaving her disillusioned.

“You have a lot of young passionate people who want to help change the world through Democratic politics,” Adams said. “Older Democratic operatives see this passion and exploit it, putting us in an extremely stressful and unhealthy work environment.”

Salsbury, who worked as a volunteer as president of American University Students for Bernie, told HuffPost a campaign intern made unwanted advances, but the campaign had no structure to deal with issues among volunteers. In her account, she blasted “a culture that didn’t discuss office policies with volunteers or make it clear that harassment wasn’t tolerated.” She was 18 at the time of the alleged harassment.

“It firmly felt like the kind of call you make when you’re trying to feel out if someone has the interest and/or standing to bring a lawsuit,” Salsbury told the Huffington Post.

In response to the most recent sexual harassment story, Hillary Clinton tweeted this pathetic response…

“A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed.”

“I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard,” added Clinton.

Clinton was completely roasted by media personalities from across the political spectrum (as compiled by The Gateway Pundit)…

“Weinstein’s victims were also heard — by legions of PIs and lawyers. Nassar’s victims were also heard — by incompetent, evil bureaucrats. Being “heard” is not enough. You heard, and you moved *her*,” tweeted National Review‘s Tiana Lowe.

Quoting a Washington Post piece on the scandal, MSNBC‘s Mika Brzezinski tweeted, ““This exposes again the trademark Clinton failure to take personal responsibility; the allergy to owning up to error; the refusal to cede any ground, no less apologize; the incessant double-standarding, with more forgiving rules for the Clintons.””

“Hillary Clinton’s appalling statement last night refusing to apologize or even to take responsibility for her failure to act seriously in 2008 against sexual harassment, reminded me of this telling photo,” tweeted The Weekly Standard‘s Bill Kritsol. Note: Bill Kristol’s twitter account was been hacked by Turkish hackers Saturday thus removing his blue checkmark badge.

Did you call Monica? Juanita? Until you do, you will forever be part of the problem, not the solution. When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. For many in my generation, @HillaryClinton is the start of . Watching her stand by a man who abused his power and sexually harass women opened many of our eyes. to and say @TIMESUPNOW,” tweeted S.E. Cupp.

“I don’t think it is acceptable any longer to say a woman’s concerns were “taken seriously and addressed” if you kept the harasser on staff and reassigned the woman to a new job. ,” tweeted the Daily Caller‘s Amber Athey, who broke the sexual harassment bombshell report about MSNBC‘s Chris Matthews.

“Then why did you hurt HER career by making her change jobs, while you put the man who sexually harassed her stay in his job?
Did you ever worry he would do it to the other women in your campaign? PS – Why did you continue to use a known sexual harasser who targets vulnerable women as your personal spiritual advisor for five more years? Did you know he was continuing to sexually harass other women lower than him at work?” asked reporter Emily Miller.

“Glad you @hillaryclinton were dismayed. Your 2008 campaign manager was more dismayed and wanted the guy fired. Why did you protect him and keep him around? By contrast, the victim was moved,” tweeted I24NEWS anchor David Shuster.

Non-blue checkmark twitter users also had some crushing words for “Crooked” Hillary…

What do you think?

Hillary ClintonSexual Harrassment

