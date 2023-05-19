Zelensky world tour lands in Saudi Arabia, next stop G7 Japan

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia has to take Odessa. In any subsequent settlement Ukraine would be given unlimited access to Odessa and the coast as before….AS LONG AS THEY BEHAVED.