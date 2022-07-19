in Latest, Video

Zelensky Orders Ukraine Troops to Hold Siversk Despite Heavy Losses, Purges More Officials; Putin Arrives in Tehran

1.4k Views 20 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Zelensky Orders Ukraine Troops to Hold Siversk Despite Heavy Losses, Purges More Officials; Putin Arrives in Tehran
News Topic 556

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

20 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Guy
Guy
July 20, 2022

Thank you once again for your analysis about the Ukrainian military making decisions on this war .What I would like to know is does anyone really think seriously that the strategy against the Russians is really done by Ukrainian military ? IMHO it is done by NATO / US military advice .This war is a war against Russia by the US / NATO via proxy of Ukraine.
For how long do we put up with any other narrative .

1
Reply
Guy
Guy
July 20, 2022

Thank you Alexander for telling it like is ,as I have suspected all along.It is US using Ukraine as a puppet.

0
Reply

Who will get the weapons that Kyiv receives via lend-lease?

U.S. Game-Plan to Conquer Russia & China Is Clarified