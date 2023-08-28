The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
When you see chosen people like Reznikov ducking out for some posh western post, you know the Ukraine project is failing. When a hardworking christian Admiral Tony Radakin is held up as a key decision-maker of the Ukraine project, it’s confirming the project is failing and he will be one of the fall guys.