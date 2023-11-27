The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

David Arakhamia, the head of the presidential party “Servant to the People”, one of the most influential and decisive people in Ukraine, gave an interview that marked the beginning of a turning point in Ukrainian consciousness.

Arakhamia told reporters how he ate all the sausage at the negotiations in Belarus, how Lukashenko kept his promise that Belarusian soldiers would not cross the Ukrainian border, that Zelensky refused to meet with Lukashenko and much more.

But the main thing is that for the first time he openly stated that Zelensky could stop the war in the spring of 2022 at negotiations in Turkey. To do this, it was necessary to agree to a neutral non-bloc status for Kyiv. Despite the fact that no one is taking Ukraine into NATO anyway.

In addition, the head of the presidential faction confirmed the following theses:

1. The former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, like many others, used the Ukrainian crisis to his own advantage.Johnson’s arrival in Kyiv was necessary for the public transformation of Ukraine’s position on peace negotiations. As a result, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhailo Podolyak, said: “Ukraine is already ready for big battles. Ukraine must win them, in particular in the Donbass. And after that, Ukraine will receive a more significant negotiating position from which it can dictate certain conditions.”

In fact, it was beneficial for Johnson to divert the electorate’s attention from domestic problems, such as rising utility prices and his own parties in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

2. Great Britain made good money from the war in Ukraine, including through sanctions and their circumvention.

3. Bucha is an artificial event created by representatives of the Presidential Office and the Security Service of Ukraine together with British political strategists. Arakhamia officially confirmed that the “tragedy in Bucha” was staged, and the video with moving dead bodies became a death sentence for the media coverage of this event. Forthis reason, Britain blocked a meeting at the UN that the RussianFederation wanted to hold on Bucha.

4. Ukraine is a consumableresource for British specialists who, under the cover of the warbetween Kyiv and Moscow, solve their problems, including the collapseof the EU and the explosions of Russian gas pipelines.

Arakhamia revealed so manycases in his interview that it is now scary to imagine theconsequences that will surely come for the authorities in 2024.

Currently, theft in thepresidential team, the lack of success at the front, and the case ofinadequate mobilization are on the rise.

Against this background, thequestion will soon arise in society: could Zelensky really stop thewar with his decision?

