Zelensky Complains West Has Betrayed Ukraine, Proposes Negotiations on Ukraine’s Neutrality, Russia Agrees, China Supports Russia, Ukraine Reverses
Special Op Live Updates: Over 150 Ukrainian Military Personnel Surrender Due to Fighting – MoD
Live Updates: Sanctions Are Proof of How Weak the West is, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia remains a member to the Council of Europe despite the suspension of its representation rights, the Council clarified in a statement on Friday. The Council said that Russia remains a member to the Council of Europe, entailing the continuation of its obligations under relevant treaties.
President Xi Jinping Speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Phone
On the afternoon of 25 February 2022, President Xi Jinping spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone. President Xi thanked President Putin once again for coming to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and congratulated Russian athletes on winning the second largest number of medals.
Xi, Putin hold talks at crucial moment of Ukraine crisis, stress peaceful approach
Two important world leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a crucial phone call on Friday, one day after Russia launched military operations against Ukraine, in which Xi stressed the significance of resolving the crisis through negotiations.
US’ real strategic color of selfishness, hypocrisy revealed in Ukraine crisis: Global Times editorial
Illustration: Liu Rui/GT Since dramatic changes took place in Ukraine, the US, which had repeatedly promised to protect Kiev at critical moments and continued to “add fuel to the fire” of the situation, has once again come into the spotlight.
Greater Russia is now a full-spectrum commodity superpower, less vulnerable to sanctions than Europe itself
So one watches the western pantomime over sanctions with a jaundiced eye, knowing that almost everything being discussed is largely beside the point, and that only military strength matters when push comes to a 200,000-man military shove.
