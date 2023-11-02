Zaluzhny, Ukraine military parity with Russia. Biden wants Netanyahu gone. Meloni prank. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The war in Gaza. Really? Wars are usually between nation states, is that what we have in Gaza. We have a completely illegal captive state, Palestine totally captive and illegally imprisoned within Israel totally occupied by Israel, and since and before 1945 being systematically murdered ethnically cleansed – genocide – their homes smashed and their land illegally removed, Palestinians mostly children imprisoned and tortured by Israel. How is that a war between nation states? Not only has Israel made Palestine captive but it continues to bomb and destroy a defenceless people mostly children. Thats not a war its genocide and… Read more »
Netanyahu is a war criminal and needs to be hung by the neck until dead. Then Israel needs to be destroyed forever.
Biden and Harris want to protect Muslims in America while aiding and abetting their slaughter in Palestine. And she says it with a straight face!
As if genocide by carpet bombing wasn’t enough, the Israelis are now using chemical weapons that burn and blind children. Does Netanyahu care? No. And it appears that most of his supporters don’t care. I saw a video today of modern Israelis telling some Hasidic Jews who were demonstrating against Zionism and the war that “they should go to the gas chambers for their sins.” Nice. Biden is getting worried and mentions the possibility of a ‘pause’ in hostilities and the Pentagon immediately says NO.
Netanyahu is a cockroach. He would survive a nuclear holocaust.