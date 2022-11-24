in Latest, Video

Turkey & Iran, Special Military Operation. Kosovo license plate deal. Odessa statue to be dismantled. U/2

210 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Turkey & Iran, Special Military Operation. Kosovo license deal. Odessa statue to be dismantled. U/2
Topic 785

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russian Missile Strike Devastates Ukrainian Energy, Gas System; EU in Denial about Pending Energy Crisis, Refugee Flood

The magic of price caps. Pirates prepare to seize Russian assets. U/3