in Latest, Video

Xi to Biden, ‘You are playing with fire,’ as tensions over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip escalates

368 Views 12 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Xi to Biden, ‘You are playing with fire,’ as tensions over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip escalates
The Duran: Episode 1338

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

NYT, 80% Russian forces bogged down. Lavrov speaks with Blinken. Fenerbahce football chant. Update 1