The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Xi Jinping Calls Kazakh Pres Tokayev, Hints at US Interference, Backs Russia, Pledges Support
News Topic 383
Xi sends verbal message to Kazakh president
A police officer stands guard in front of the city hall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua) China, Xi said, firmly opposes any force undermining Kazakhstan’s stability, threatening the country’s security, and sabotaging the peaceful life of the Kazakh people. BEIJING, Jan.
Kazakhstan restoring order with help of CSTO’s deployment against ‘invasion by gangs trained from abroad’
Kazakhstan restoring order with help of CSTO’s deployment against ‘invasion by gangs trained from abroad’
With “constitutional order” in Kazakhstan about to be restored after the government took firm measures to deal with the unrest, which has engulfed half of the country for a few days, and the arrival of troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the US and the West rushed to take the chance to play geopolitical tricks by questioning the legitimacy of CSTO’s deployment and hyping the “Russia threat” in an attempt to squeeze its influence in Central Asia.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.