Wyoming Steps Up to Protect the 2nd Amendment From the Federal Government

On February 7, 2020, House Republicans in Wyoming introduced the “Second Amendment Preservation Act”. The first of its kind, if passed, HB0118 (2020 version) would exempt citizens of Wyoming from any federal legislation past, present and future that would infringe upon their right to bear arms.

As far as HB0118 is concerned “infringement” pertains to any federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders, court orders, and rules and regulations past, present and future that do not uphold a citizens right to keep and bear arms. The bill also targets taxes on firearms and bullets that may make a citizen hesitant to purchase a firearm. In the words of the sponsors and authors, “Any tax, levy, fee or stamp imposed on firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition, not common to all other goods and services, which might reasonably be expected to create a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of those items by law abiding citizens;” is forbidden.”

The same goes for a federal gun register which brings to mind those that may find themselves unable to purchase a firearm after applying for a medical marijuana card or after presenting a state ID to purchase legal marijuana.

Also addressed are the concerns many of us have with regard to transferring ownership of a firearm to a relative or even loved one who feels their life may be in danger and in need of immediate access to a firearm. Another tactic proposed by communist like legislators that wish to impede on law abiding citizens right to bear arms. Which makes me think of the many women that have lost their lives to domestic violence without the advantage of protecting their lives because they were hesitant to buy or had to wait to take possession of a firearm to protect themselves from immediate present danger. It’s refreshing to know that Wyoming House Republicans have not taken lightly the Commiecrats (those I see to be Communist like in there agenda, definitely not all Democrats) shadowed threats to confiscate guns. Seriously, one would have to be living under a brick to not understand HB0118 is a legitimate reaction to Virginia’s actions to squash their citizens right to bear arms and be the model for states wishing to follow in its footsteps.

Tasked with the duty of upholding HB0118 and protecting the citizens of Wyoming’s right to bear arms naturally are delegated to the courts and law enforcement agencies. Although that goes without saying, its the language of 6-8-504 (a) that makes the common sense fact worth mentioning. It clearly states “No person, including any public servant as defined in W.S. 6-5-101, shall have the authority to enforce or attempt to enforce any federal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, regulation, statute or ordinance infringing on the right to keep and bear arms ensured by the second amendment to the United States constitution and article 1, section 24 of the 11 Wyoming constitution.”

Even more interesting is 6-8-504 (b) that would hold those delegated with upholding HB0118 and not doing so liable to the Wyoming citizen whose rights were infringed upon. This is truly power to the people. Any citizen in Wyoming that pursued legal action for having their right to bear arms infringed upon, if prevailing in the court of law, could be reimbursed for “costs and expenses, including reasonable attorney fees.”

Upon reading HB0118 it is highly apparent that the Republican sponsors invested much thought in protecting 2A rights for their citizens. An extensive investment that addresses those acting as an official agent, employee or deputy of the federal government that may covertly try to enforce any legislation or act that would impede on the rights given by our Second Amendment. Any of the previously mentioned federal assets would be permanently barred from being a “peace officer or to supervise peace officers” in the state of Wyoming.

Worthy of applause, the state takes that provision a step further by allowing any person residing in or conducting business in the state the right to pursue legal action against any person “reasonably believed” to be acting as a federal agent attempting to enforce federal gun laws that would infringe on the Second Amendment. If found guilty the police officer or supervisor of officers would be immediately terminated. Not only that, the agency that hired the “peace officer” would have to reimburse the complainant for expenses incurred as a result of the legal process.

As those that follow me on Twitter know, I am constantly pointing out how much of a distraction the ongoing beef between President Trump and the Democrats is. Only because the media wants it to be. That’s why it is my duty as an American to not be a part of the echo chamber, and present information that informs the people to the threats against their rights and freedoms. Please share these articles in order to keep like minded citizens informed.

Read the actual bill here Second Amendment Preservation Act

James Cheef

Referral link

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report