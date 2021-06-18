World Bank rejects El Salvador. IMF squeezes country to reject Bitcoin
El Salvador stresses to IMF that both Bitcoin, dollars accepted
El Salvador’s finance minister said that he had clarified with IMF that the country had no plans to abandon the dollar.
World Bank rejects El Salvador’s request to help implement bitcoin
The World Bank has rejected the government of El Salvador’s request to help the country implement Bitcoin as legal tender, Reuters first reported late Wednesday. Why it matters: The international lender’s rejection could hamper the government’s goal of making the digital currency accepted across the country within three months.
