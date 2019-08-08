‘Woke’ Hypocrisy concerning Porn

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

This NBC article from last year talks about data collected from a popular pornography website, in which over 1/3 of the views for gay male videos come from women. The “sexuality researcher” [whatever that means] Lucy Neville surveyed more than 500 women over five years for a book she wrote. Many of the women with whom she spoke said “a lot of the problem they have with heterosexual porn is that they focus on the female body,” not paying enough attention to the male physique. According to her survey 55 percent of the women said they had imagined themselves as men while engaging in gay male pornography. The women surveyed also expressed a “strong desire to consume porn that is ethical in some way,” and they found some heterosexual porn “exploitative.”

But here’s where the hypocrisy comes in. The article insists that women find a lot of straight porn dehumanizing and exploitative to women and that they feel the women in these pictures aren’t enjoying themselves. But the same concern is not extended to the performers in gay male scenes; some of whom don’t even consider themselves gay – it’s just another avenue for them to make money. One respondent from the survey said that even in aggressive gay male scenes “it looks like the pleasure they’re both getting is very, very different than straight aggressive porn.” Utter rubbish.

Neville was curious to know whether gay men would be concerned or offended about women’s fetishization of gay male sex. But after interviewing more than 200 gay men, she reported that most saw no problem. I can’t help but point out that, were the genders reversed, they’d be labeled as sexists and part of the exploitative patriarchy.

The NBC article ends on a hallucinating note, citing a woman surveyed by Neville who claims that “If it’s helping people explore romance and sexuality – and possibly breaking down over-representation of heterosexuality in the media – then it’s probably a good thing.” This statement is complete bs.

First of all, heterosexuality is not “over-represented.” The vast majority of humans on this globe are heterosexual. To claim it’s over-represented, as if it’s an artificial phenomenon or a conspiracy, is like visiting Japan and complaining that mongoloids are over-represented compared to caucazoids; or complaining that insects are over-represented relative to mammals. Second of all, how exactly is pornography conducive to encouraging romance? I’d argue it has the opposite effect. You can’t claim heterosexual porn dehumanizes women, but say nothing, or make the opposite claim about gay male pornography. You either measure with the same yardstick, or you’re just a hypocrite engaging in sophistry, pursuing an ideological agenda: social engineering to collapse any semblance of normality – treating heterosexuality like a disease or a conspiracy.