Will the United States ban the social network TiKTok

TikTok takes over the world. While virtual. In terms of the number of downloads, this network, which appeared just a few years ago, is already ahead of Instagram. Washington really dislikes this. The United States has made various efforts to limit the impact of this network. This application was forbidden to be installed on service phones by employees of the State Department and the military.

In a July 6 interview with Fox News U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. leadership is seriously considering completely banning the presence of this social network on American users. There are currently more than 30 million TikTok users in the United States.

Pompeo announced that the reason for this is the possible transfer of user data to the Chinese authorities, as well as the propaganda activities of the social network. The Secretary of State emphasized that he would not like to speak on this issue in more detail before President Trump does it.

On June 29th, in India, it was decided to block TikTok and another 57 applications developed in China. According to the Indian leadership, they harm the sovereignty, integrity, defense and security of the country. In the near future, this social network will become inaccessible to users in Hong Kong. Everyone understands that this is due to political contradictions in the relations of these countries. This reason can be called in the actions of the United States.

I am sure that if everything was okay, then no one would remember TikTok. And now this is another tool to put pressure on Beijing. It remains to wait what will be the response from China. He will. There is no doubt about it.

And I’m also wondering what will the US European allies do if Washington bans the TikTok social network? Especially those in whose territory the US military is stationed?

