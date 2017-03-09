Wikileaks ‘Vault 7’ document dump proves massive CIA spying

Julian Assange's latest release makes it clear that the CIA can spy on anyone, anytime, anywhere through just about every modern electronic device

One of the most refreshing things about Wikileaks is that they offer concrete information to back up what most clear thinking individuals believe to be true from the start.

Many believed that the US coalition had committed war crimes in Iraq and Wikileaks provided the evidence.

Many also felt that the DNC was a corrupt organisation, Hillary Clinton was a megalomaniac and that Bernie Sanders was going to be cheated one way or another, irrespective of the votes. Wikileaks proved this to be the case.

Now after years of educated speculation on the CIA’s ability to hack into just about every electronic device of the modern age, Wikileaks’ Vault 7 release has shown with incredible detail, that this is very much the case, even more so than many conspiracy theorists could have anticipated.

This is the beauty of Wikileaks.

Ernest Hemingway said, “The truth has a certain ring to it”. Likewise, certain ‘conspiracy theories’ ring truer than others. Wikileaks has taken such theories into the spotlight making them impossible to ignore. They shine the light on such theories by providing first hand facts to bolster claims about just how far the deep state can penetrate into the lives of ordinary people…and indeed powerful people too.

The reason that most dark conspiracy theories are of little interest to me is due to the fact that most of the dirty deeds of governments and their deep states is done quiet openly. The desire of western leaders to force illegal regime change in Syria is an open conspiracy played out in the UN, State Department Press Conferences, global summits and the editorial sections of fake news outlets.

Likewise the ‘safe assumptions’ about how long the tentacles of the deep state are, typically come out into the open one way or another, usually through Wikileaks.

The Vault 7 release has also taken much of the wind out of the sails of the Russian hacker story that was more or less dead on arrival in any case.

More importantly, although Donald Trump does not use email, he does use the telephone.

Now that we know that the CIA can hack into just about every major phone device, including the Samsung phones used by Trump, if we are to believe the Obama apologists, Donald Trump must be the only man in the world whose phones could not have been covertly hacked by the deep state. There simply is no logic at the end of the Obama apologist rabbit hole.

Once again, Julian Assange has put his own safety at risk to expose the sham the somehow the CIA play by the rules. They clearly don’t, much like the DNC.