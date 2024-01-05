Wider war in the Middle East looms

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Oh Goodie! I have spent my entire adult life as a tax-paying American citizen and voter in an active state of war! Now, thanks to the neocons and warmongers in Americas deep state, my kids won’t be at any risk of ever experiencing a time of peace!
I hope that Austin will be with the President all weekend with a straight jacket in his briefcase.