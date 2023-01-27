Why sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is NOT a good thing… YET

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Reality of what is being done. Like he has mentioned, Leopard 2 is a vague term. He talks about technical specifics of what they wanna send and he also mentions this very important fact.

2:04

“not to mention that they are too heavy for Ukrainian Bridges which are rated at around 44 tons while those tanks weigh at least 55 tons or more with Ukrainian Bridge layers also being rated to hold 50 tons maximum that is because Ukrainian tanks usually weigh around 45 tons and do not exceed 50 tons which is enough to cross the bridges since they can still sustain a bit more weight but in order for leopardus to cross any River of which there are many in the eastern part of Ukraine whoever is sending those tanks must send Bridge layers and Recovery vehicles that go along with those tanks and for sending four to five tanks it is simply not worth it”

Since the Ukrainian army was created to operate Russian tanks with a weight of around 40 tons, they need more equipment to operate them. Also part that the average bridge in Ukraine is created to sustain around 40 tons is very important.So Leopard’s and Abram’s are too heavy for their bridge layers, recovery vehicle and bridges.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report