Why RFK Jr. Is the Likeliest Person to Win the Dems.’ Presidential Nomination

On July 20th, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley’s office posted online massive evidence that the FBI has that “the FBI sought to obfuscate” for nearly a year. It concerned an FBI agent’s report saying that a whistleblower to the FBI testified that U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were each paid by the Ukrainian gas firm that hired Hunter Biden onto its board, $5 million in cash — 50 $100 bills bound in rubber bands each — $10 million in total, in order to get V.P. Joe Biden to force Ukraine’s government to fire Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the gas firm. The testimony of the whistleblower was that the firm’s founder said he hated to do the payoff of that $10 million to Hunter Biden who “is stupider than my dog,” but felt that he had to do it.

If the allegations that are contained in that till-now-hidden FBI report are true, then President Biden should go to prison for bribery, and the FBI was trying to hide his bribery operation and so served as an accessory after-the-fact to the bribery. Also obstruction of justice would be an issue, and perhaps treason.

Right now, the one person among the declared and prospective possible candidates for the U.S. Presidency who has by far the highest net-favorable rating in polls is a declared candidate for the Democratic nomination, RFK Jr., and so Democratic Party news-media are trying to smear him and are having some success at keeping down his polled approval-rating from Democratic Party voters, so as to keep Joe Biden as being the top-preferred candidate for Democratic Party voters. (It’s roughly 60% for Biden and 15 to 20% for RFK Jr. right now.) However, still, RFK Jr. is the second-most-preferred Democratic candidate after the incumbent, Joe Biden. If Biden gets knocked out by the public airing of, or especially by prosecutions that might be sparked by, this evidence, then RFK Jr. would almost certainly become the #1 preferred candidate among Democrats; and, then, the contest would be between him and all the rest of the field. All of the other declared or prospective candidates would then be splitting, between themselves, all of the non-RFK-Jr. voters, and this would likely make almost inevitable RFK Jr’’s becoming the Democratic nominee in 2024.

If for some reason the accusations against Biden do not bring any prosecution against him, then almost certainly Biden would be the likeliest person to win the nomination. But I consider that possibility to have lower than a 50% probability of happening. At the present stage, I am expecting the 2024 final contest to be between the Republican Donald Trump and the Democrat RFK Jr.

