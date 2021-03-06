Why more than a million Uighurs are being held in camps in China

In Xinjiang, China, more than a million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in “re-education” camps which the Chinese government claims are benign vocational centres teaching useful career skills. But former camp detainees have described them as de facto prisons implementing mass brainwashing and obedience to the Communist party. As more evidence emerges of torture, forced sterilisation of women and other methods of population reduction, should the situation in Xinjiang be termed a genocide?Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub‘Virtually entire’ fashion industry complicit in Uighur forced labour, say rights groups ► https://www.theguardian.com/global-de…The ‘perfect Uighur’: outgoing and hard working – but still not safe from China’s camps ► https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contr…
No proof has been provided of genocide,the the delegates of the rules based order are just looking for a way to bash China,when it comes to prison camps perhaps the West should look to their backyard,like the mass incarceration of poor blacks and latinos in America,often used as unpaid labour,or slaves,most there because of poor legal representation,imprisoned for non violent drug use,then thrown into violent hell hole private prisons run for profit..