Why Do All U.S. ‘News’-Media Hide that Joe Biden Is a Stealthy Bigot?

On July 9th, I emailed a submission to all U.S. news organizations an article, headlined and documenting “Joe Biden as a Stealthy Bigot”, and reported there Joe Biden’s actual history on this matter, and not merely his pretty campaign words about it.

None published it.

Frankly, that unanimity of important news-suppression in the United States shocked me.

Why is this crucial information, about the other bigot in the U.S. Presidential campaign, being blocked, totally hidden, by all of America’s ‘news’-organizations?

That’s an even bigger news-story than the fact that both of the major-Party U.S. Presidential candidates are bigots against Blacks.

I now submit this follow-up news story about the shocking rot in America’s ‘news’-organizations. It will probably likewise not be reported. But, if so, then how can such a nation as America even CLAIM to be a ‘democracy’?

So, if you somehow happen to be reading this (despite the news-blackout against it), please email it to everyone you know. They’re not going to be reading about it in their newspapers, or hearing about it on television.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

