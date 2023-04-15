Why America Needs to Be Defeated

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the world is closer now to World War Three, a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia and/or China, than it ever was, even during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The U.S. Government states two top priorities in its National Security Strategy: defeating both Russia and China. It claims to represent “democracy” against “autocracy” though all scientific empirical analyses that have been done are in agreement that America, the U.S. Government, is no democracy, but instead an aristocracy, which represents only its wealthiest ten-thousandth (the top 1% of the top 1%), and especially its wealthiest 400, its wealthiest billionaires, who are in actual control over this nation of 332 million people. The U.S. National Security Strategy ignores this now proven fact, and boldly asserts that “The United States has everything we need to win the competition for the 21st century. We emerge stronger from every crisis. There is nothing beyond our capacity. We can do this — for our future and for the world.” The National Security Strategy is not only power-worshipping but Messianic: it claims to speak “for the world,” and to represent the world against what it identifies as its and the world’s enemies: “Autocrats are working overtime to undermine democracy and export a model of governance marked by repression at home and coercion abroad.” It says this though it’s an “autocracy” whose “auto” that is its “cracy” or ruler is its fewer-than-a-thousand billionaires — not an individual, but the aristocracy, the top wealth-class. America is a dictatorship by those people, but claims to speak for and represent the entire world.

No enemy-nation threatens America. To claim otherwise is to lie. If America were not determined to conquer Russia, and if it were not determined to conquer China, then there would be no enemy of America, because neither Russia nor China is or has been hostile to — much less aiming to conquer — America. All of the aggression is actually by the U.S. Government, against what its billionaires want to conquer next. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022 purely in self-defense, because of America’s continuing determination to place its missiles there only 300 miles away from Moscow — the U.S. goal that poses an existential threat to all Russians. And China has never committed or even threatened to commit aggression against America; and, as regards Taiwan, that is a province of China — and even the U.S. Government itself formally committed itself to saying so in 1972 but now increasingly wants Taiwan to break away from China and to become yet another U.S. ‘protectorate’. This regime’s appetite is unlimited.

So: all of the aggression is on the U.S. side; none of it is on either Russia’s or China’s. For America, satisfying its billionaires is the objective; for both Russia and China, surviving as a sovereign nation — instead of as being yet another vassal-nation in he U.S. empire — is the objective. The contest here is between aggression on America’s side, versus survival on the side of its self-declared ‘enemies’.

Right now, most Governments do things that are commonly said to be evil when perpetrated by an ‘enemy’ country but which are considered to be okay when one’s own Government does it. For example, the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003 on the basis of purely lies (for which no one was held to account, and which lies were themselves subsequently lied-about by saying they had been only ‘intelligence failures’ though they weren’t at all that).

America’s voters don’t want to acknowledge that they were fooled, by lying Presidents in both Parties, and by their stenographic ‘free press’ transmitting Governmental lies — they were thus deceived into invading and destroying Iraq in 2003, and Libya in 2011-, and Syria in 2011-. U.S. is globally the most frequently mentioned nation as being “the greatest threat to peace in the world today.” The biggest threat to peace isn’t Iran, and isn’t Russia, and isn’t China, and isn’t Venezuela, but it is, in fact, their actually aggressive enemy, the United States of America, which wants to dictate to them all — this dictatorship demands to impose its ‘democracy’ throughout the world, as it has tried to do in hundreds of coups and invasions. It destroyed Iran’s democracy in 1953. It destroyed Guatemala’s democracy in 1954. It destroyed Chile’s democracy in 1973. And there are many other such instances, less well-known — including many even after the so-called ‘ideological’ Cold War ended in 1991. There have been at least 40 U.S. coups that are known, and all of them were after WW II. William Blum listed 60 U.S. coups, all after WW II, but even that list is incomplete and fails to include the first, which was in 1948 (Thailand), just a year after President Truman started the CIA. But the American people don’t want to know, and don’t even care, about the ugliness of the Government that they allegedly ‘elect’ (but really do not — and they don’t want to know that, either). Americans aren’t physical slaves, but mental slaves — they don’t even want to know the reality, of the regime that rules us.

As A.B. Abrams’s 2021 World War in Syria: Global Conflict on Middle Eastern Battlefields stated in its Chapter 1, regarding what was actually an obsession by the U.S. regime to take control over Syria as soon as the French regime lost it in the wake of WW II, “The first [coup in Syria, the CIA’s actually second coup, the one in Thailand in 1948 having been its first-ever coup] was engineered by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against the government of President Shukri Al Quwatli.11 The [Al Quwatli] administration was targeted primarily due to its lack of enthusiasm for a major American project, the Trans-Arabian Pipeline, which was intended to transport Saudi Arabian oil to Europe through Syrian territory. Quwatli’s replacement, a general with a ’strong pro-French orientation’ named Husni Al Zaim, ran what Pentagon cables described as an ‘army supported dictatorship’ with a ’strong anti-Soviet attitude.’12 His government approved the pipeline in its first week in power, but was overthrown five months later by colonel Sami Al Hinnawi whose short-lived administration was itself toppled by another colonel, Adib Shishakli, in December [1949]. Shishakli’s pro-Western government lasted four years before a coup deposed it and restored national elections. Al Quwatli was then re-elected in 1955, and his administration distanced itself from the West as a result of the CIA’s involvement in the original March 1949 coup.” This bit of history alone is sufficient to show that at the start of the CIA by U.S. President Truman in 1947, Truman’s Government was fixated upon robbing the peoples of other countries — which it would label as being ‘communist’ nations though they were not and were ONLY trying to establish democracy, which the U.S. regime would NOT allow — in order to enrich its own and allied billionaires such as the Saudi royal family, and, of course, the U.S.-and-European billionaires who would ALSO get a cut into the marketing and distribution of the Saud family’s oil sales. Clearly, therefore, that bit of history constitutes virtually a proof that as soon as FDR died and WW II was over, Truman turned the U.S. Government into the U.S. regime, a hegemonic imperialistic-capitalist, or fascist, dictatorship by America’s super-rich as now constituting America’s aristocracy controlling the entire then-nascent growing U.S. empire. For example: the U.S. regime’s invasion of Iraq in 2003 was no mere fluke or ‘intelligence error’ (such as the billionaires’ media portray it) but instead part of the entire post-FDR U.S. global dictatorship, which constantly lies through its teeth in order to further enrich its insatiably grasping billionaires and their foreign business-partners, all being an international-gangland operation that they call ‘democracy’.

Any residual question of whether America was honest prior to the Soviet Union’s 1991 termination, to have claimed that defeating Soviet communism had been its objective, was secretly answered on 24 February 1990 when U.S. President G.H.W. Bush privately started to inform America’s NATO ‘allies’ (actually vassal-nations) that though communism and the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact military alliance all would soon end, the Cold war on America’s side will continue until Russia itself will be conquered.

In addition to the U.S. regime’s many coups or “regime-change” operations, there have been a great many outright U.S. military invasions: The U.S. Congressional Research Service’s list of U.S. invasions (including increases in existing invasions) lists and briefly describes 297 such invasions after WW II (i.e., during 1945-2022, a 77-year period), and is titled “Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad, 1798-2022”. That 297 U.S. invasions in the past 77 years is more than all of the instances put together during 1798-1945 — a 147-year period. And none of those 297 invasions was defensive. All were unConstitutional. Most of them were purely aggressions (some in order to help a foreign tyrant suppress his own population). America’s Founders had insisted there be no “standing army” in this nation. Until Truman established the ‘Defense’ Department and CIA in 1947, there wasn’t any. That created America’s military-industrial complex.

The U.S. now has 900 military bases in foreign countries around the world, in addition to the 749 U.S. domestic military bases. The U.S. now is spending approximately half of the entire world’s military costs.

America is the aggressor worldwide. It must be defeated. It lies constantly to pretend to be the world’s savior-nation, but nobody with any intelligence believes any of it any longer: the evilness of the U.S. Government is increasingly clear to people throughout the world — including right here: I am an American who reveres America’s great Founders who wrote the U.S. Constitution, and who reveres the Constitution that they wrote and that has been improved subsequently by Amendments. Today’s U.S. Government constantly and routinely violates the U.S. Constitution, and lies to deny that it is doing so. It lies in practically everything. No patriotic intelligent American likes or respects this Government, or either of its two billionaire-controlled Parties: it is our enemy. And it is the world’s enemy. It therefore must be defeated. It must be defeated before it brings the world even closer to a world-annihilating nuclear WW III.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report