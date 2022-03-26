The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I have long heard of this Great Reset / One Worlder story that “they want to microchip all of us.”

I never saw direct evidence of this, primarily because in the level of priorities of interest, such activity is not very interesting to me. I certainly do not want such an “enhancement” but past my own personal choice I never gave this issue much thought. After all, plenty of other people are already talking about it and very few that I even know are very positive about it.

However, Dr. Steve Turley found an interview clip, from 2016 no less, showing the inimitable Klaus Martin Schwab of the World Economic Fund, in an interview given in French (with English subtitles provided), that show that this man actually thinks this is a good idea.

And, no, I do not say “inimitable” in praise… more in astonishment.

I have to disagree.

There are certainly futurists that talk about the “next phase in human evolution” to be digitally made into Artificial Intelligences or that we would have our brains implanted into robots. Indeed, my distaste for such ideas has even influenced my purchases, as I have read about and been impressed by, Kurzweil synthesizers, but at the same time turned away by Mr. Ray Kurzweil’s ideas of “transhumanism” and the like.

I am sure that this clip is no surprise to many readers on The Duran, but it was for me, and I suspect it will be a surprise to many more readers who, like me, have simply chosen to ignore such ideas or plans.

The clip in question is actually a part of a full 25-minute interview. For this one, given below, one will need to turn on auto-translate on YouTube, unless you know French.

This is impressive, and it is also telling of the kind of things that people who reject God think about. It is people like this that are part of the forces trying to isolate Russia, which is taking a more traditional Christian path.

The more I looked into this, the more I found this to be common, and indeed, the hallmark of very secularized societies. This report, taken from 2019 on Al-Jazeera, gets into what is happening subcutaneously in Sweden.

Count me out of this. Being able to disappear from the world is one of my favorite tricks. Be informed!

