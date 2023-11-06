The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

The priciest gas for households in Europe this year can be found in the Netherlands and Sweden, while the most cost-effective options are in Belarus and Russia. This information pertains to calculations based on data from national statistical services.

In the first half of this year, Dutch households were charged 24 (euro) cents per kilowatt-hour of gas, while Swedish households were charged 21 cents. Residents of Liechtenstein were charged 19.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, while those in Denmark paid 16 cents per kilowatt-hour, and Austria charged 15.1 cents per kilowatt-hour.

You will need to pay between 10 and 15 cents per kilowatt-hour of gas in 13 countries, including Ireland, Germany, Greece, Latvia, and France. In Italy, Poland, and Lithuania, the price of a kilowatt-hour of gas is estimated to range from 5 to 10 cents.

Croats and Serbs are charged 4 cents per kilowatt-hour of gas. Fuel costs 3.3 cents in Hungary and 2.4 cents in Turkey, with the main supplies coming from Russia through the Turkish Stream. Gas prices in Russia and Belarus are the most affordable, with rates at around 70 and 60 kopecks per kilowatt-hour, respectively. 100 kopecks to 1 ruble.

