White House Floats Concessions to Russia in Advance of Biden-Putin Call
Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden’s Upcoming Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation
Via Teleconference 12:41 P.M. EST MODERATOR: Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the National Security Council background call previewing President Biden’s call with President Putin. As a reminder of the ground rules, this call will be on background, attributable to a “senior administration official,” with the contents of the call embargoed until its conclusion.
