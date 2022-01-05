What makes a Modern Malthusian Tick?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this interview with Italian journalist Costantino Ceoldo, The editor of the Canadian Patriot Review delivered some remarks about the origins of the Green New Deal and the rebirth of Malthusianism which became hegemonic in the post-JFK era. We talked about the sabotage of fusion power (cold and hot), the fraud of statistical thinking, how modern conspiracies work, why the original New Deal was a great idea while the modern green incarnation is a fraud, how human economics is a microcosm of a natural function of creative directed evolution, and more.

By watching this interview, you will learn why neo Malthusianism exists as a sort of governing religion for a scientific dictatorship masquerading behind the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset doctrine, and most importantly, what can be done about it.

Watch the original video on Constantino’s channel

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas (which you can purchase by clicking those links). In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

