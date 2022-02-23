The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
West Ponders Further Sanctions As China, India Quietly Support Russia
News Topic 425
Vladimir Putin answered media questions
Pavel Zarubin: Pavel Zarubin, Rossiya TV Channel. Your decisions and statements yesterday have certainly evoked a stormy international response, a real uproar. And, of course, there is a lot of speculation about how Putin allegedly wants to restore Russia to the borders of the Russian Empire.
Wang Yi Speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Phone
On February 22, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the latter’s request and exchanged views with him on the Ukraine issue and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue. Blinken briefed Wang Yi on the US views and position on the current situation in Ukraine.
India and the Donbass republics – Indian Punchline
President Vladimir Putin in an address to the nation announced Russia’s recognition of the Donbass Republics, Moscow, Feb 21, 2022 India’s dilemma over humanitarian intervention is revisiting it, with Russia’s recognition of the two self-proclaimed Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. India is certainly not going to follow the Russian footfalls.
