West Dismayed as ICAO Backs Full Investigation of Ryanair Incident and China/Russia Back Belarus
ICAO Council to pursue fact finding investigation into Ryanair FR4978
Montréal, 27 May 2021 – The ICAO Council expressed its strong concern today at the apparent forced diversion of Ryanair Flight FR4978, a commercial passenger aircraft flying in Belarus airspace on Sunday, 23 May 2021.
Meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lukashenko, Thank you for coming here as agreed. We agreed to meet even before yet another round of… President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko: An outburst of emotions. Vladimir Putin: Yes, an outburst of emotions. We have things to discuss even without these events.
Ill-advised moves to show political power could eventually hurt EU
When the truth of the landing and the arrest was still unclear, the EU lashed out. Apparently, the bloc wished to do something as soon as possible to demonstrate its political power. But such moves can hardly be regarded as being responsible.
