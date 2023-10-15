The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Weather delay. China calls for ceasefire. Iran warns Israel/US. Arestovich, Elensky must go. U/1
Topic 1118
I see that United States (Jewish) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was whining that the Hamas attack on Israel, is equivalent to Israel suffering the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 10 times over. Antony Blinken sure sounds like a character from Team America: World Police. Spottswoode — “From what I.N.T.E.L.L.I.G.E.N.C.E has gathered, it would be 911 times One Hundred!” Gary Johnston — “911 time one Hundred, Jesus! That’s…” Spottswoode — “Yes, that’s Ninety one Thousand one Hundred!” If Antony Blinken was better at mathematics, he could have said it was 911 times 6,586.169045005488, to get to their magic Talmudic 6… Read more »
Israel is waiting for the second US carrier to come in and help with its dirty work.
So is Iran and Hezbollah. The US carrier is just one large floating coffin, and a perfect target for Iranian ballistic missiles, as in the Iranian ‘Fattah’ hypersonic ballistic missile.
They play football in the rain throughout the world but they pause when lightning is in the area. Maybe someone spotted lighting over Gaza.