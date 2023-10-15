in Latest, Video

Weather delay. China calls for ceasefire. Iran warns Israel/US. Arestovich, Elensky must go. U/1

169 Views 15 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Weather delay. China calls for ceasefire. Iran warns Israel/US. Arestovich, Elensky must go. U/1
Topic 1118

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Crass
Crass
October 15, 2023

I see that United States (Jewish) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was whining that the Hamas attack on Israel, is equivalent to Israel suffering the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 10 times over. Antony Blinken sure sounds like a character from Team America: World Police.  Spottswoode — “From what I.N.T.E.L.L.I.G.E.N.C.E has gathered, it would be 911 times One Hundred!” Gary Johnston — “911 time one Hundred, Jesus! That’s…” Spottswoode — “Yes, that’s Ninety one Thousand one Hundred!” If Antony Blinken was better at mathematics, he could have said it was 911 times 6,586.169045005488, to get to their magic Talmudic 6… Read more »

Last edited 1 hour ago by Crass
0
Reply
Macko
Macko
October 15, 2023

Israel is waiting for the second US carrier to come in and help with its dirty work.

0
Reply
Crass
Crass
Reply to  Macko
October 15, 2023

So is Iran and Hezbollah. The US carrier is just one large floating coffin, and a perfect target for Iranian ballistic missiles, as in the Iranian ‘Fattah’ hypersonic ballistic missile.

Last edited 29 minutes ago by Crass
0
Reply
Bart
Bart
October 15, 2023

They play football in the rain throughout the world but they pause when lightning is in the area. Maybe someone spotted lighting over Gaza.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Bart
0
Reply

Israel, ground operation prepared. Putin, Russia ready to mediate. Boris, I am a Russophile. U/1

Orban, Brussels is creating an Orwellian world