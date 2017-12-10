WATCH LIVE: Heavy clashes outside US Embassy in Beirut

Protesters have gathered outside the US Embassy in Beirut to protest Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to defy the United Nations and recognise Jerusalem/al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

#Video

March in front of the US embassy in #Beirut, rejecting the recognition of Trump occupied Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli occupation#JerusalemIsTheCapitalofPalestine #TuerkiyeKuduesİcinAyakta pic.twitter.com/8tBkof1wZr — Izzadeen Ahmad (@IzzadeenAhmad) December 10, 2017

Yesterday, at an emergency summit of the Arab League, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister proposed sanctioning Washington for its stance.

Clashes have broken out between law and order officials and angry protesters outside the Embassy as demonstrators set debris ablaze amid wafting tear gas.

Tear gas and small clashes outside US embassy in Beirut as protesters throw rocks at police following Trump's Jerusalem decision. Several young men being carried out. pic.twitter.com/KmzSghJ7BL — Louisa Loveluck (@leloveluck) December 10, 2017

Now watch RT’s life video as the events unfold: