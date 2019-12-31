Watch: Apache Gunships Attempt To Disperse Iraqi Mob As Kataib Hezbollah Flags Erected Over Embassy Walls

US coalition vows to “ensure our right of self-defense”…
Dramatic footage over the US embassy in Baghdad as enraged protesters continue to encircle the compound with US Marines still inside, and reportedly with more Marines on the way from nearby Kuwait.
The Pentagon announced that a pair of AH-64s Apache helicopters would be used to attempt to disrupt and disperse protests. The US coalition in Iraq spokesman released video of low flying Apaches making aggressive maneuvers and releasing flares on the crowds below.
“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens… and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy,” Col. Myles B. Caggins said in an official statement.
This was hours after the Pentagon announced the US will send additional troops to Baghdad specifically to protect the US Embassy in Iraq. According to the statements this is to include about 100 Marines sent from nearby Kuwait. According to one defense official cited by Bloomberg, the Marines will likely fly to the embassy area in V-22 Ospreys.
But the tactics don’t appear to be working given the mob has set the embassy compound walls on fire, including the main gate and security pass through reception area
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-aphache-gunships-attempt-disperse-mob-kataib-hezbollah-flags-erected-over
This is not a “mob”. These are Iraqi people, fighting for the freedom of their homeland, and rightly so. They want to get rid of their oppressors, the infamous US “besatzers”.
Well-said! It is about time the Iraqi people should raise up against the US imperialist oppressors that are occupying their country!
The attack Trump claims to be retaliating against was against an Iraqi base, not an American base, an attack by ISIS where an American oil worker was killed on an Exxon oil facility…where oil has been stolen from Iraq for years. By the term “contractor,” the US is careful not to identify who he actually worked for and there is absolutely no reason for any Americans to be in Kirkuk. Iraq seized the K1 base which was taken from ISIS and their Kurdish allies in 2017. The Kurds have, since that time, threaten the base and were most likely complicit… Read more »