The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
WaPo, negotiate with Russia. NYT, Kiev evacuation. Ukraine warns Iran. Freeland tops NATO list. U/1
Topic 765
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Surely if the US loves these Ukies so much, they should be willing to accept 10 or 15 million. The EU can’t even look after it’s own population as it is. And we have now, in the UK, people marching to re-join the EU, just shows the people of the UK are so dumb, they want to go down with the failing EU.
“Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.”
Talking about animals, the UK is supposed to be a animal loving country, they should watch the ID programme, where the RSPCA has a blog, the animals they save from starvation and ill treatment is shocking, according to that organisation they collect thousands virtually every day. So much for the animal lovers of the UK.
If Wiki is to be believed Metro Kiev had a population of 3,475,000 as of 2021/01/01. I doubt that there are 3,000,000 people still in Kiev but still a lot. How do you move 3 million people with most/all of the trains stalled with no power and with gasoline/diesel shortages? At best there would be a cluster@#$%. Freeland, at least from a Canadian point of view, is smart and competent. Let’s hope she is too junior for the job which really should have a former prime minister or president. At least the current head seem a bit ineffectual. Re qualifications,… Read more »
Freeland is the NewLand of Canada. She is rising lower than her level of incompetence with the illusory ‘promotion’ to NATO. Canada is a shithole, suffocating under the carcass of Turdeau/Castro but NATO is even worse.
So if Soros wants her there, having failed to impose Turdeau on the Fourth Reich (EU) he may yet get his way. I am truly dismayed that there are no assassinations taking place. I guess only the good guys are ever killed that way. The Soros/Freeland/Nuland pedophile cult are the ones who do the killing, not the ones that get killed. Pity.
There isnt enough lithium and cobalt to replace all petrol gas with EV’s. In 3035 everybody has to walk instead of driving. Thats the globalist Agenda.
EAT YOUR HEART OUT
For I am not a hypocrite when I point out that 100 vegetarians can be kept alive on the same amount of land needed to feed one eater of meat. For a vegetarian I surely am.
But if you eat dead flesh, then a hypocrite of hypocrite would you be if you say a word about all the harm done by raising meat for human consumption.
“Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.”
I heard “the Maidan Whitehouse.” That would be strangely true. Baidan/Maidan, what’s the difference?