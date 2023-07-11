Wagner Forces, Including Prigozhin, Now Fully Integrated Into Russia’s Military

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On July 10th, two highly reliable news-sources, SouthFront and TheIntelDrop, published simultaneously the identically same news-report indicating that the Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin, holds no grudge against either Yevgeny Prigozhin or the relatively few Wagner fighters who on June 23rd followed him into his mutiny against Russia’s generals, and that all of the former Wagner organization will strictly follow the orders of the Russian General Staff — the very same individuals against whom Prigozhin had mutinied.

South Front headlined “PUTIN MET WITH PRIGOZHIN, OTHER WAGNER COMMANDERS, WHO EXPRESSED READINESS TO FIGHT FOR RUSSIA”, and TheIntelDrop headlined “Wagner Rejoins Russian Army as Prigozhin and Wagner Commanders Relent”, and the key passage in their joint-exclusive news-report is the following:

“In their turn, Wagner commanders explained their vision of the events, they emphasized that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the Supreme Commander-In-Chief (Vladimir Putin),” the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that they expressed their readiness to “continue fighting for the Motherland.”

No other details were revealed.

One can only speculate further than that. My personal reading of it is, first, that I had expected it because all of the Wagner fighters are people of demonstrably enormous courage and dedication to their country, and Prigozhin himself is highly regarded by them, even among the majority who refused to join in his mutiny. And, second, that, now that all of them (including Prigozhin himself) are committed to adhere 100% to the orders from the General Staff, no constructive purpose would be served by holding any grudge.

The phrase “No other details were revealed” suggests that the commitment by each and every one of the former Wagner fighting forces will be not only inviolable but confidential. Russia’s Government has nothing whatsoever to gain by embarrassing anyone: Their cause is to fight to preserve Russia’s independence and to defeat NATO’s (i.e., the U.S. rulers’) efforts to defeat Russia. Russia’s Armed Forces — now including the former Wagner forces — are true patriots, all fighting for the identically same cause: to maintain Russia’s independence.

This settlement is what I had expected, and what I had been hoping for. I will not speculate about what the agreement’s confidential details are — I have no basis to do so.

