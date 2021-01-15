VOTER FRAUD FOUR FELONIES! Texas AG Announces ARREST of ‘Ballot Chaser’ Raquel Rodriguez EXPOSED

FOUR FELONIES! Texas AG Announces ARREST of ‘Ballot Chaser’ Raquel Rodriguez EXPOSED in Project Veritas Investigation
Texas Attorney General’s Office: “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the arrest of Rachel Rodriguez for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot.” Texas Attorney General’s Office: “Each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code.
Project Veritas
- Texas Attorney General’s Office: “Each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code. Rodriguez was exposed in a Project Veritas video last fall while she engaged in vote harvesting leading up to the 2020 election.”
- Texas Attorney General’s Office: “In an uncharacteristic moment of honesty, Rodriguez acknowledged on video that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail for it. If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.”
- Texas Attorney General’s Office: “This investigation is ongoing. Individuals involved in or with knowledge of this organized vote harvesting scheme are encouraged to come forward and cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General.”
