Vladimir Putin’s touching visit to a 90 year old Russian human rights champion (VIDEO)

The Russian leader paid a surprise visit to one of his most famous critics - as well as a few English speaking tourists.

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Especially from a heinous “dictator” who “kills journalists.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin paid a visit to one of Russia’s best known human rights campaigners, Lyudmila Alekseyeva. The occasion was her 90th birthday.

Alekseyeva started exposing human rights violations in the USSR in 1968. To this day, she remains an active critic of the Kremlin.

Putin paid a surprise visit to Alekseyeva in her Moscow flat. The president was very gracious to the nonagenarian, thanking her for her work and presenting her with gifts including a framed picture of her hometown of Yevpatoria in Crimea.

Following the visit Russia’s leader delighted the crowd waiting outside by briefly mixing with them on Moscow’s historic Arbat street – including several foreign tourists, whom Putin greeted in English.

