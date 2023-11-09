The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Vivek, comedian in cargo pants. Ukraine/Moldova enter EU. REPO Russian assets. US-Syria tripwire U/1
Topic 1143
“…Ukraine/Moldova enter EU…” LOL… For a moment there I thought this was another one of those ” A Priest and a Rabbi enter a bar” kind of jokes.
Interesting that the Pentagon openly ignored a command from the President. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was ended when John Kennedy agreed to remove the USA’s Jupiter missiles from Turkey.
But he had already given that order months before. Had it been obeyed, the crisis would never have happened.
It seem SOP for the Pentagon to ignore the President. US citizens should think longer nad hard about the fact that one of the world’s largest thermonuclear arsenals are in the hands of people who disobey orders and do not recongise the authority of the President.