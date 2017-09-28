This video shows what real Filipinos think of President Rodrigo Duterte

Asia Boss, a media group which interviews people throughout all the nations of Asia, surveying their opinions on current events, recently posted a report from Philippines asking mainly young men and women what they think of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The video shows that Duterte’s tough stance on drugs and related violent crime as well as his foreign policy pivot towards Russia and China, have proved very popular. One interviewee even stated that “America is sinking” and therefore it is good that Philippines is acquiring new alliences thanks to President Duterte.

Now watch Filipinos explain what they love about they President.